Sources: NFL's Giants pursuing Notre Dame's McCullough, Irish working to keep RB coach

There's been no shortage of opportunities for Deland McCullough.

Earlier this week, McCullough accepted the Notre Dame running backs coaching job from first-year coach Marcus Freeman as replacement to the departed Lance Taylor.

This came on the heels of McCullough, most recently at Indiana University, having also entertained offers this cycle from both the University of Southern California and a chance to return to the NFL.

On Friday, it happened again. Sources with direct knowledge tell FootballScoop that newly hired New York Giants coach Brian Daboll reached out to McCullough and Notre Dame officials to gauge McCullough's interest in joining the Giants' new staff.

Freeman, in recent weeks, has fended off multiple attempts from outside programs to pluck away key members of the Irish staff.

McCullough, who just two years ago won a Super Bowl championship as a key assistant to the Kansas City Chiefs, was cleared to speak with the Giants.

However, sources tell FootballScoop that Notre Dame officials are optimistic that McCullough will remain with the Irish, despite at least a second offer within the past month to return to the NFL.

Additionally, McCullough previously coached at USC in 2017 before his Super Bowl run with the Chiefs and return to Indian, where he also served as Tom Allen's associate head coach. McCullough is widely viewed as a future head coaching candidate, and his hiring this week by Notre Dame turned heads in the college football industry.

Notre Dame's inaugural staff for Freeman is just one position away from being completed. With the recent hirings of both McCullough and Gerad Parker as tight ends coach, the Irish need only a defensive coordinator to run the system of Freeman, a former Broyles Award finalist whose meteoric career trajectory carried him to the Notre Dame head coaching job just 11 months after he became Irish defensive coordinator.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest news and notes in the world of football.