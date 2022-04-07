Ex-NFL head coach Steve Wilks, veteran assistant Ray Horton join Flores in racial discrimination fight against NFL hiring practices

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores released a new statement Thursday for his ongoing racial discrimination lawsuit against the Buffalo Bills, Dolphins and the NFL, with Flores also receiving statements of support from former Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks and veteran former NFL defensive coordinator Ray Horton.

Flores filed suit shortly after the 2021 season, when he was fired by the Dolphins after a 9-8 campaign that just narrowly missed the playoffs.

“I continue to be humbled by the outpouring of support in connection with my claims against the NFL and applaud Steve Wilks and Ray Horton for standing up against systemic race discrimination,” Flores said in his statement. “Their claims are the unfortunate reality of problems facing Black coaches in the NFL, which our collective hope in this case is to end once and for all.”

Saying he “owed it to myself,” Wilks issued a strong statement that he said was targeted with hopes of shining additional light on the alleged racial discrimination in the NFL.

“When Coach Flores filed this action,” Wilks said, “I knew I owed it to myself, and to all Black NFL coaches and aspiring coaches, to stand with him.

“This lawsuit has shed further important light on a problem that we all know exists, but that too few are willing to confront. Black coaches and candidates should have exactly the same ability to become employed, and remain employed, as white coaches and candidates. This is not currently the case, and I look forward to working with Coach Flores and Coach Horton to ensure that the aspiration of racial equality in the NFL becomes a reality.”

Added Horton, “I am proud to stand with Coach Flores and Coach Wilks in combatting the systemic discrimination which has plagued the NFL for far too long When I learned from Coach (Mike) Mularkey’s statements that my head coach interview with the Titans was a sham, I was devastated and humiliated. By joining this case, I am hoping to turn that experience into a positive and make lasting change and create true equal opportunity in the future.”