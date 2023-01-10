Skip to main content

NFL releases timeline for head coaching and coordinator interviews

In college, the coaching carousel is an unregulated mess. In the NFL, it's scheduled down to the hour.

The biggest difference between college football and the NFL is not the scheme, or the fact that one group of players is paid an official salary and the other can earn an unofficial salary. It's the way the coaching carousel is handled.

In college, it's an unregulated mess. 

In the NFL, it's more regulated than Congressional spending.

Teams must request permission to interview a coach under contract, and when interviews can occur is regulated down to the day, and sometimes to the hour. 

The NFL on Tuesday released the 2023 interview schedule, beginning today and lasting through Feb. 13. 

NFL calendar

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

