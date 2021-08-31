August 31, 2021
Publish date:

San Francisco 49ers assistant takes leave to battle cancer

Veteran NFL assistant coach Johnny Holland revealed his cancer diagnosis and need for treatment Monday in a statement.
Author:

Johnny Holland, who has more than 30 years' experience as both a player and assistant coach in the NFL, is taking a leave of absence from his post with the San Francisco 49ers in order to undergo treatment for cancer.

Holland, a former Texas A&M standout who played seven years in the league and has spent the past 26 years as an assistant coach in pro ball, made the announcement Monday – 13 days before the Niners' opener at Detroit Sept. 12.

“It has been an emotional few years for my family,” Holland said in a statement. “In September of 2019, I was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma and have gone through several rounds of remission and relapse.

“Unfortunately, the cancer has returned and beginning Sept. 6, I will take some time away from the team to receive treatment.”

Holland has coached linebackers in San Francisco since 2017; he also has NFL stops with the Green Bay Packers, his first NFL coaching job as well as the franchise where he spent all seven years of his playing career, as well as the Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns.

Additionally, Holland coached in the Canadian Football League for both the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the BC Lions.

You May Like

Nebraska 2

Frost: Illini's unexpected defense robbed Nebraska of 50% of offense

Embattled Cornhuskers coach Scott Frost said Illinois' decision to switch-up its defensive front left Frost's squad reeling offensively in a season-opening loss.

Sycamore

Wait, so how did a fake school wind up on ESPN anyway?

"We will enhance our vetting process," the president of the marketing company that arranged the greatest Catfishing in ESPN history said Monday.

Carl Pelini

Police reportedly issue arrest warrant for Carl Pelini

Pelini is wanted for an alleged domestic violence incident on Sunday.

HS FB ROUNDUP (1)

The FootballScoop High School Roundup

Two coaches join the 400 win club, a team is averaging over 80 points per game (and is 1-1 on the year), the country's top QB prospect can also boom punts, running back goes off for over 400 yards.

Ida

Hurricane Ida and college football

The storm has left the New Orleans area but the area is just beginning to sift through the damage.

Starkel_vs_SU

SCOOP ROUNDUP: Alcorn upset; Spartans ready for No. 15 USC?; Illinois, Nebraska headed opposite?

North Carolina Central pulled a shocker in the MEAC-SWAC Kick-Off while San Jose State showed it might be ready for one of this weekend's sneaky-good games.

Screen Shot 2021-08-29 at 10.40.01 PM

Trent Dilfer has responded to his sideline outburst that went viral

Over the weekend, a video of Lipscomb Academy (TN) Trent Dilfer losing his cool and the former NFL quarterback has responded to that moment with a statement.

IMG

A (possibly fake?) high school apparently duped its way into playing on ESPN

An "online-only prep school" found its way on ESPN's air Sunday... after playing on Friday.