Mark Stoops, Kentucky find new coordinator from NFL's 49ers

Liam Coen recently left the Wildcats to return to the NFL

University of Kentucky and head coach Mark Stoops have again turned to the NFL to find the leader of the Wildcats’ offense.

Per Tom Pelissero, the Wildcats are hiring Rich Scangarello as their new offensive coordinator. Scangarello replaces Liam Coen, hired by Stoops last year from the Los Angeles Rams where Coen had been an offensive assistant. He just returned to the Rams as their play-caller within the past week.

FootballScoop sources confirm the news. 

Scangarello has a blend of both collegiate and professional coaching stops, including previous work as an offensive coordinator. He called the plays in 2019 for the Denver Broncos.

 Additionally, Scangarello has worked for the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles and then-Oakland Raiders. His collegiate stops include UC-Davis and Idaho, among others.

Kentucky is coming off a 10-3 season in which it averaged 32.31 points per game.

