Karl Scott keeping options open, not expected to join Florida staff as defensive coordinator

Sources tell FootballScoop that Scott could return to the NFL, among other options

The Florida Gators’ staff of Billy Napier has one key position – co-defensive coordinator – left to fill, after all.

Sources told FootballScoop in San Antonio, Texas, at the AFCA Convention that Karl Scott is looking to remain in professional football rather than returning to college football, while another key Napier staff addition has arrived in Gainesville, Florida, to begin work – despite last-minute opportunities to go another direction.

Napier already has begun additional interviews for the lone remaining on-field spot for his first Florida staff, sources told FootballScoop. 

Karl Scott, who had verbally agreed to become the Gators’ defensive coordinator/co-defensive coordinator with a $1 million annual salary on a multi-year deal, per sources with intimate knowledge, has instead decided to now keep his options open rather than commit to the Gators’ coaching post.

Scott spent this past season with the Minnesota Vikings and had a distinguished run at Alabama prior to that move. Sources indicated that Scott in recent weeks has heard from additional Power 5 programs and also has had it indicated that additional NFL opportunities are expected to arise.

Additionally, veteran defensive line coach Chris Rumph, sources tell FootballScoop, prefers to also remain in the NFL after spending this past season with the Chicago Bears and the prior year with the Houston Texans.

Rumph, however, has been a co-defensive coordinator previously in the Southeastern Conference – at both Florida and the University of Tennessee. He’s also had assistant coaching stops at Power 5 programs Alabama, Clemson, South Carolina and Texas.

Rob Sale, who had agreed to rejoin Napier and head up the Florida offense prior to the Giants’ staff firing on Monday, has headed to Gainesville, Florida, for work – after nonetheless being pursued in recent weeks for additional opportunities, sources with direct knowledge told FootballScoop. 

