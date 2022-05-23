Skip to main content

Two-time Super Bowl champ David Diehl joining Memphis Tigers' coaching staff

Diehl won a pair of Lombardis with the New York Giants

David Diehl, a two-time Super Bowl champion and former University of Illinois standout, is breaking into collegiate coaching.

Monday afternoon, Diehl announced that he's joining the University of Memphis staff of Tigers' coach Ryan Silverfield.

Diehl, a former star offensive lineman in both the Big Ten and the NFL, is going to serve on the Tigers' staff as an offensive analyst.

"Couldn't be more proud and excited to announce that I will be joining Head Coach Ryan Silverfield and the University of Memphis Football 2022 Coaching Staff," Diehl posted on his personal Instagram. "I haven't been this driven, motivated and focused since being drafted by the New York Giants in 2003."

Diehl played his entire career with the New York Giants, helping protect Eli Manning and also anchoring the Giants' title teams that twice defeated the juggernaut New England Patriots in the Super Bowl -- including spoiling the Patriots' bid for a perfect season.

Diehl retired from the NFL due to injury eight years ago, and he also had done TV analyst work.

The spot with the Memphis staff marks Diehl's initial foray into collegiate coaching.

