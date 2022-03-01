Skip to main content

Sources: Memphis' Anthony Jones Jr. emerges aside Ra'Shaad Samples as possible Rams target

Jones has been an AFCA 35 under 35 nominee, NFL Coaches Academy invitee

Anthony Jones Jr., the University of Memphis’ running backs coach and recruiting coordinator, isn’t continuing to spark a buzz in the coaching ranks.

So much so, in fact, that sources tell FootballScoop that Jones, entering his fifth year in the Tigers’ program, has emerged as a potential candidate to make the jump to the NFL coaching ranks.

While Matt Zenitz of on3 reported earlier Tuesday that TCU running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples is interviewing for the Los Angeles Rams’ running backs coach’s opening, sources also tell FootballScoop that Jones is emerging as a candidate to watch for the spot on the staff of the reigning Super Bowl champions.

The Rams, per sources, are expected to talk with multiple candidates this week with members of their organization in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine.

Not only is Jones an AFCA 35 under 35 honoree, but Jones also has been selected to participate in the prestigious NFL Coaches Academy and served as a high school head coach in the Memphis area prior to joining the Tigers’ staff. 

