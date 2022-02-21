Skip to main content

Sources: Tennessee's Kodi Burns expected to join New Orleans Saints staff

Burns has also coached at Auburn, where he won a national title as a player

Kodi Burns, the former Auburn University standout-player who coached wideouts for Josh Heupel this past season at the University of Tennessee, is on the verge of a significant career move, sources tell FootballScoop.

Burns, part of a Vols’ coaching staff that helped Tennessee to a record-setting year of offensive production, is expected to join the New Orleans Saints’ staff, per sources. Pete Thamel also reported the news on Monday. 

An Arkansas native who first played at Auburn and then spent the last five years at his alma mater on Gus Malzahn’s staff before briefly joined Heupel last offseason at Central Florida and followed him to Rocky Top, Burns has coached at Samford and Middle Tennessee State University earlier in his career.

As a player, Burns teamed with Cam Newton on the Tigers’ offense to help deliver the 2010 national championship to the Plains.

Curtis Johnson, the Saints’ previous wide receivers coach under Sean Payton, was not retained by first-year New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

