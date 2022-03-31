Skip to main content

Tennessee Tech makes multiple coaching moves, including hiring former No. 1 recruit and ex-Lane Kiffin Tennessee signee Bryce Brown

Dewayne Alexander is looking to rejuvenate the Golden Eagles' program with numerous key staff additions, moves

Dewayne Alexander, the veteran coach who’s worked to turn around the Tennessee Tech football program, has made a number of moves on his Golden Eagles’ staff transitioning toward the 2022 season.

Perhaps most noteworthy among the moves for the Golden Eagles is the addition of Bryce Brown to coach Tech’s running backs, as well as serve as the school’s junior college and transfer liaison.

For those wondering: Yes, it is that Bryce Brown. The former top-ranked and coveted running back recruiting prospect who initiated his career on Rocky Top under Lane Kiffin and then transferred to finish his collegiate career at Kansas State. Those served backdrop to Brown’s professional playing career in the NFL, where he started his journey with the Philadelphia Eagles and also logged time with the Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks. Brown previously coached at Butler Community College in Kansas.

Brown joins the offensive side of the ball, where Alexander earlier had tabbed Tennessee native Wesley Satterfield as the program’s new offensive coordinator.

Lamont Seward is stepping up to serve as TTU’s special teams coordinator, and Seward also is going to continue coaching the program’s wideouts.

Now the team’s assistant special teams coordinator, Rico Council also is set to serve as defensive ends coach.

Bert Browne has been promoted to director of recruiting, in addition to his duties as the program’s tight ends coach.

Devin Watson is assistant recruiting coordinator, as well as defensive backs coach. 

