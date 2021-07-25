Steelers to require non-vaccinated players to wear yellow wristbands
The Pittsburgh Steelers are adopting a rather not-so-subtle form of identifying their vaccinated and non-vaccinated players as training camp unfolds.
It leaves little mystery to observers as well.
Per a report Sunday that said the team had announced the move, Pittsburg players who are non-vaccinated at training camp will be required to wear yellow wristbands or bracelets that denote the lack of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The Steelers have publicly touted their overall vaccination rates and are reported to have seen between 85-90% of their roster accept the COVID-19 vaccination.
The NFL last week announced plans to fine unvaccinated players who break COVID-19 protocols. The league also asserted that teams who deal with coronavirus outbreaks among their unvaccinated players could be subject to forfeiture this season rather than simply non-contested games.
Pittsburgh opens its preseason schedule Aug. 5 against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL's annual Hall of Fame game. The Steelers' regular-season opener is Sept. 12 at Buffalo.