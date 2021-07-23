Vikings part with OL coach for vaccine stance

The Minnesota Vikings, just days before training camp kicks into full swing for the 2021 season, are parting ways with an assistant coach who did not want to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
The NFL's COVID-19 vaccine stance has, effectively, claimed its first job.

Per reports, the Minnesota Vikings are parting with veteran offensive line coach and running game coordinator Rick Dennison due to Dennison's alleged refusal to take the COVID-19 coronavirus vaccination.

The NFL this week has revealed teams with COVID outbreaks among non-vaccinated players and staff members in the upcoming season would face forfeiting games.

Dennison, an NFL assistant since 1995 after a brief playing career, has been with the Vikings and coach Mike Zimmer since 2019.

Per reports, and with the season just six weeks from its start and training camp set to open Wednesday, the Vikings are elevating Phil Rauscher, who was Dennison's assistant offensive line coach, to fill Dennison's role.

The Vikings also are adding Ben Steele, most recently a special teams analyst with the Auburn Tigers.

