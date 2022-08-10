Skip to main content

Nick Rolovich suing Washington State for wrongful termination

The former Washington State coach seeks $25 million from the university.

Former Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich is suing the university for wrongful termination, according to multiple reports.

The Seattle Times reported Rolovich filed a claim with the state's Office of Risk Management back on April 27.

Rolovich was fired on Oct. 18, 2021, along with four of his assistants, for not complying with Governor Jay Inslee's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all public employees. Rolovich sought a religious exemption (he is Catholic), which was denied.

Rolovich seeks $25 million in damages. 

His original contract, signed ahead of the 2020 season, paid him $3 million per year through the 2025 season.

Instead, Rolovich's tenure lasted just 11 games.

Washington State went 1-3 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. Washington State was 4-3 at the time of Rolovich's dismissal in 2021. Defensive coordinator Jake Dickert took over as interim head coach, leading the Cougars to a 3-3 mark and a Sun Bowl appearance. 

Dickert was named Wazzu's full-time head coach on Nov. 27, a day after leading the Cougars to an Apple Cup victory over Washington.

Rolovich is currently outside of coaching as the 2022 season ramps up.

