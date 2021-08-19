August 19, 2021

Nick Rolovich: "I plan to follow the mandate."

The Washington State head coach will not stand in defiance of Washington governor Jay Inslee's new vaccine mandate for state employees.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Nick Rolovich will not stand in defiance to Washington governor Jay Inslee's new vaccine mandate for state employees.

A day after the governor announced the mandate, Rolovich told reporters in Pullman, "I plan on following the mandate. For sure."

The Rolovich reversal means all 130 FBS head coaches have either gotten vaccinated or kept their unvaccinated status to themselves. 

Inslee's mandate included off-ramps for "legitimate medical reasons or genuine religious beliefs." Rolovich did not offer if he would attempt to pursue one of those exemptions to avoid the vaccine. 

Rolovich announced on July 21 he would not take a COVID-19 vaccine ahead of Pac-12 media days, which required all attendees to show proof of vaccination.

"I have elected not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine for reasons which will remain private. While I have made my own decision, I respect that every individual -- including our coaches, staff and student-athletes -- can make his or her own decision regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. I will not comment further on my decision," he said at the time. 

Inslee's mandate did not inspire a lot of introspection from Rolovich, who responded "Not really" when asked if Wednesday's announcement inspired a lot of conversation among his staff. 

Asked if he plans for the various vaccine options to receive full FDA approval or get vaccinated soon ahead of the Oct. 18 deadline, Rolovich said, "I plan on following the mandate." 

You May Like

West Florida

Back in action, Division II and Division III drop preseason Top 25s

After sitting out the 2020-21 season, the NCAA's lower divisions return to the gridiron largely where they left off in 2019.

Screen Shot 2021-08-19 at 11.22.30 AM

Video: Take a tour of West Virginia's redesigned football facility

Neal Brown and the Mountaineers spent $55 million to rework and upgrade their football facility, and they made some impressive changes.

LSU guys

The 15 most important assistant coaching hires of 2021 -- No. 2: Jake Peetz and DJ Mangas, LSU

In bringing in two of Joe Brady's colleagues, Ed Orgeron has embarked on one of the great philosophical experiments in football history.

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

College TV deals show huge paydays for Big Ten, SEC, ACC; projections top $1 billion in 24-25

The college athletics world is in a state of flux, but big money is scheduled and projected to keep flowing into college football - especially in the sport's top conferences.

Daisy Garcia

Texas high school football has its first female head coach

“I always wanted to be a coach and always wanted to be a football coach and everybody thought I was crazy,” new Runge head coach Daisy Garcia said last year.

Nick Rolovich

Washington governor expands state's vaccine mandate, will apply to Nick Rolovich

A new vaccine mandate by Washington governor Jay Inslee will force Wazzu head coach Nick Rolovich to get vaccinated or risk losing his job

Screen Shot 2021-08-18 at 2.41.31 PM

Video: PJ Fleck is at it again with a surprise #ScholarshipAlert

Nebraska

Nebraska under NCAA probe; A.D. Alberts says it pre-dates his arrival

Nebraska football is in a rocky stretch under former star player Scott Frost, just 12-20 in three years as head coach. Now it's in an NCAA investigation under a new A.D. -- also a former star player.