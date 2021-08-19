The Washington State head coach will not stand in defiance of Washington governor Jay Inslee's new vaccine mandate for state employees.

A day after the governor announced the mandate, Rolovich told reporters in Pullman, "I plan on following the mandate. For sure."

The Rolovich reversal means all 130 FBS head coaches have either gotten vaccinated or kept their unvaccinated status to themselves.

Inslee's mandate included off-ramps for "legitimate medical reasons or genuine religious beliefs." Rolovich did not offer if he would attempt to pursue one of those exemptions to avoid the vaccine.

Rolovich announced on July 21 he would not take a COVID-19 vaccine ahead of Pac-12 media days, which required all attendees to show proof of vaccination.

"I have elected not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine for reasons which will remain private. While I have made my own decision, I respect that every individual -- including our coaches, staff and student-athletes -- can make his or her own decision regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. I will not comment further on my decision," he said at the time.

Inslee's mandate did not inspire a lot of introspection from Rolovich, who responded "Not really" when asked if Wednesday's announcement inspired a lot of conversation among his staff.

Asked if he plans for the various vaccine options to receive full FDA approval or get vaccinated soon ahead of the Oct. 18 deadline, Rolovich said, "I plan on following the mandate."