October 20, 2021
Publish date:

Nick Rolovich's legal team is coming after Washington State for "illegal termination"

Fired on Monday "for cause" for refusing to get vaccination, Nick Rolovich's and his legal team are taking action with some pretty serious allegations.
Author:

On Monday, on the deadline set for state of Washington employees to be vaccinated or receive an exemption, Nick Rolovich was fired for refusing to get the vaccination and his exemption based on religious reasons was denied.

This morning came news of a move that most saw coming, Rolo is planning legal action after his dismissal.

This morning, Rolo's lawyer shared a statement saying that they're planning legal action against Wazzu and all parties responsible for his "illegal termination."

The statement also accuses athletic director Pat Chun of "discriminatory and vindictive" behavior. The state's vaccine mandate was instituted in August, but the legal team's statement accuses Chun of unfair treatment dating back to April.

"Since at least early April, it became clear that Chun had already determined that Coach Rolovich would be fired.”

More from Rolo's attorney is here:

Screen Shot 2021-10-20 at 9.16.39 AM

The school fired Rolo in year two of his contract with about $10 million remaining on it, and made it clear that it was "for cause." That's part looks to be what Rolo and his legal team are planning to fight.

There are compelling arguments on both sides of this one, with people passionately defending each side. The state mandate for employees is clear, and there's some wording in Rolovich's contract that requires he abide by all Washington State employee mandates, so it will be interesting to watch how this gets resolved.

Four other assistant coaches - defensive tackles coach Ricky Logo, assistant head coach John Richardson, co-offensive coordinator Craig Stutzmann and offensive line coach Mark Weber - were also let go for the same reason. No word yet on any pending legal action from them.

You May Like

DougsBeard

On football, family and a shaved beard

1 hour ago
jsu chrome

Deion Sanders' Jackson State program just hosted 200 recruits; Sanders also says the SWAC could become an FCS Playoffs contender

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders has elevated his program's profile and that of the league. After a jam-packed homecoming weekend full of recruits, Sanders has said he eyes more -- on and off the field.

13 hours ago
Scott Cochran

Scott Cochran returns to work at Georgia

Georgia's special teams coordinator has been away tending to his health for the past two months.

16 hours ago
Jeremy Pruitt

Tennessee, Jeremy Pruitt locked in $12 million game of chicken

Tennessee fired Pruitt for cause in January, and now Pruitt's camp is threatening to sue if they don't pay up.

16 hours ago
Michigan State Ohio State

These 52 teams still control their own conference title destinies

As the season enters its second half, a quick rundown of the teams leading the race for each of the 10 FBS conference championship games.

16 hours ago
BEST-WORST-HEADER-WK6

EdjVarsity - Best & Worst coaching decisions - Week 6

19 hours ago
kiffin golf

Kiffin addresses LSU situation, says in this profession it's what have you done this Saturday

Lane Kiffin has his Ole Miss program rolling along at 5-1, but he knows "you're only as good last Saturday" these days in college football.

20 hours ago
John Curtis

One of the longest streaks in all of football just ended

A high school looking to top John Curtis' feat, if begun today, would not complete their mission until 2069.

21 hours ago