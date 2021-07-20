Nick Saban came with an incredibly strong NIL recruiting pitch to Texas HS coaches

An Alabama player is on the verge of becoming one of the first NIL-era players to make $1 million, and Saban dropped that nugget in the perfect recruiting venue.

Name, image and likeness has been dominating talk around college football for the past year, and deservedly so as it has completely changed the landscape of college football and tipped the scales of power to the players who are now able to make money by harnessing the power of their personal brand.

Today, while talking with thousands of Texas high school coaches in attendance at the Texas High School Coaches Association convention, Nick Saban delivered a dominant nugget of a recruiting pitch to coaches in attendance with elite quarterback prospects.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who is just a sophomore, spent last season as backup to Mac Jones and watched as the Alabama vaulted itself into the conversation as one of the best offenses in college football history. He went 13-22 for 156 yards and a touchdown in the limited action he saw as a freshman.

However that hasn't stopped the former five-star prospect and the nation's top dual-threat quarterback coming out of high school from being on the verge of becoming one of the NIL-era's first millionaire's.

Take it from Saban.

"Our QB has already approached ungodly numbers...and he hasn’t even played yet. If I told you what it is … it’s almost 7-figures," Saban shared.

Alabama didn't need any help with strong recruiting pitches, but man, if that's not the strongest recruiting pitch to a room full of high school coaches, I don't know what is.

Something tells me that was exactly Saban's plan.

On that same note, North Carolina announced today that they've launched a group licensing arrangement for its players, which is the first of its kind. UNC student athletes will bea ble to profit from NIL with UNC's official trademarks and logos, allowing them "more choices and chances to collectively benefit from their NIL," athletic director Bubba Cunningham shared in the school's release.

UNC's model will allow student athletes to be marketed in groups of three or more within their sport, or six or more across multiple sports cobranded with UNC's intellectual property.

Saban, who will turn 70 on Halloween this year, also shared a nugget about his coaching future that is of note, echoing a sentiment he's shared in the past when asked about how long he plans to coach.

“I’ve been part of a team since I was nine years old. I am scared to death of when I’m not going to be part of a team. It’s a great experience."