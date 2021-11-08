Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Publish date:

Nick Saban explains why you should be using the term "capability gap" instead of "potential"

Nick Saban makes a compelling case for you to scrap the term "potential" from your vocabulary and to use "capability gap" instead.
Author:

Whether we're talking about coaches on staff, or players on our roster the term potential is one that gets a lot of use in both coaching and education.

However, Nick Saban recently shared a phrase, in an answer to a question last week, that might just take the place of the word "potential" for a lot of coaches and educators

During that media session last week, Saban provide an answer to a question and casually mentioned the term "capability gap." The phrase caught the ear of ESPN's Holly Rowe, who asked Saban to explain the phrase and what he means in using it instead of potential

"I think that we often times talk about what someone's potential is, but I think to put it in better terms that is understandable is the capability gap."

"The capability gap is what you're capable of, relative to what you are doing. People should be aware of that ."

"I think if you understood the truth about that, you can actually take information that can help you sort of close that gap, which is, hopefully, if you are a competitor and you want to do well in the world, that's something you should be interested in doing."

Sure, you can make the case that they mean the exact same thing, but what Saban's suggestion does is takes two words to paint a much clearer picture of what the phrase means.

Hear Saban's full answer in the clip.

You May Like

Joey McGuire

Source: Joey McGuire to be Texas Tech head coach

The championship-winning Texas high school coach has spent the past five seasons at Baylor.

3 hours ago
IMG_8841

Inside Marcus Freeman's turn as Notre Dame's scout team coach in a dominant win

The Fighting Irish's star defensive coordinator is coming off a week of extra work with the team's scout team, effort that helps fuel a dominant 34-6 win against Navy.

12 hours ago
oregon state

After 2-OT loss to Colorado, Oregon State fires defensive coordinator

The Beavers have dropped two games in a row and yielded 76 points in the process, clouding an otherwise promising season for Oregon State.

13 hours ago
(Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

Sources: Florida's Dan Mullen firing key defensive, offensive staff members

After losing its third-straight game and fourth in five outings, Florida is shaking things up on both sides of the ball.

2 hours ago
Donovan Washington

Washington has made a change at offensive coordinator

Washington's Jimmy Lake has decided to make a change at offensive coordinator

16 hours ago
Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Podcast: Reviewing the beauty that was week 10

19 hours ago
Walt Bell

Walt Bell out at UMass

Bell lost to Rhode Island on Saturday to drop to 2-23 on the job.

21 hours ago
John Grass

John Grass stepping down at Jacksonville State

After eight largely successful seasons, Jacksonville State and its coach decided the Grass would be greener on the other side of the fence.

Nov 7, 2021