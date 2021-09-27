September 27, 2021
Publish date:

Nick Saban to appear on Peyton and Eli's 'MNF' broadcast

Saban also happens to be recruiting Peyton and Eli's nephew, Arch.
Author:

Nick Saban will appear on Peyton and Eli Manning's Monday Night Football broadcast tonight, AL.com reported Monday. He is expected to hang with the Mannings for the majority of a quarter of the Philadelphia Eagles' visit to the Dallas Cowboys.

Of course, it's no coincidence Alabama is among the gaggle of schools recruiting Arch Manning, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2023. 

Much of the conversation will assuredly center on the number of former Crimson Tide players on the field for Philadelphia and Dallas, as well as the entire NFL.

Saban's appearance also comes as No. 1 Alabama is set to host No. 12 Ole Miss on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS). A certain someone might take a break from game planning to live tweet Saban's appearance.

The Mannings' simulcast of the Packers-Lions game last week drew 1.9 million viewers, more than double the 800,000 that tuned in for the Ravens-Raiders debut.

