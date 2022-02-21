Skip to main content

Nick Saban: "Everybody asks me when I want to retire. Retire from what?"

Preparing for his 16th season at Alabama, Saban made clear he's not thinking about the inevitable.

It feels like this topic pops up every few months now because, well, at some point it's inevitable. Nick Saban can't coach forever.

Right?

While a day will come when Saban no longer sits atop his throne in Tuscaloosa, today is not that day. Nor is tomorrow. 

“Everybody asks me when I wanna retire. Retire from what?” Saban asked, rhetorically. "I’m gonna jump into an empty abyss, aight, of what am I going to do? Because the very challenges that I talk about and the things in our profession that concern me -- for you and for me both, in your game and our game -- that’s what keeps me going. That’s why I get up every day. That’s why I can’t sleep at night sometimes."

The topic came up during an Alabama Football Coaches Association clinic last month. Video surfaced on Monday, which has since been deleted, but was transcribed by Bama OnLine

“So why would you quit doing that? I haven’t figured that one out yet.”

The 2022 season will be Saban's 16th at Alabama, putting him on the job longer than all but six active FBS head coaches

Rumors have always persisted -- I've heard it myself this winter -- that the next championship will be Saban's last. Such thinking is understandable, if not inevitable. The man turns 71 this season.

But such thinking misses the point. Saban isn't waiting for a milestone to walk away. He's given the above quote or something like it enough times now that it's clear that assuming he'll walk away after __ win is a fundamental understanding of Saban's thinking.

He doesn't coach to win, at least not to win a specific game or a specific trophy. He coaches because coaching is who he is. Each morning when his feet hit the floor, they need a hill to immediately start climbing. He feels a sense of duty to and ownership of the game, to make sure it continues in its current and proper form.

It's also true that, if Saban was thinking about retirement, he wouldn't tell us. The last thing Saban will ever do is show weakness, and even acknowledging the possibility of retirement would invite an avalanche of negative recruiting. Saban isn't the type to do a Coach K-style year-long farewell.

But it's safe to assume that, so long as Alabama is annually competing for titles and his health allows it, Saban will continue coaching.

See you all again in a few months.

Tags
terms:
Nick Saban

You May Like

Matt Luke

Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke is stepping down

Matt Luke is reportedly stepping down after two seasons with the program.

By Doug Samuels
3 hours ago
Credit: Boston Globe

NFHS releases new high school football rules for this fall

A number of rule changes are coming to the high school level, one of which will finally allow quarterbacks to throw the ball away and another that may impact coaching decisions at the end of each half.

By Doug Samuels
6 hours ago
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders says he hasn't done a single in-home visit yet

The Jackson State head coach has obliterated expectations for how an FCS school can recruit, and done so in an unconventional fashion.

By Zach Barnett
9 hours ago
Paul Petrino Idaho

Jim McElwain reportedly snagging former SEC and Big Ten offensive coordinator

Former Idaho head coach Paul Petrino will reportedly be the new offensive coordinator at Central Michigan.

By Doug Samuels
10 hours ago
Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State Football Prediction and Preview

Appalachian State reportedly hiring Kevin Barbay as new offensive coordinator

Central Michigan offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach Kevin Barbay is set to become the new offensive coordinator at App State, according to report

By Doug Samuels
10 hours ago
Liam Coen

Report: Kentucky losing offensive coordinator Liam Coen to the Los Angeles Rams

Coen boosted Kentucky's scoring average by 48 percent in his one year on the bluegrass. That success earned him a ticket back to LA.

By Zach Barnett
10 hours ago
burns

Sources: Tennessee's Kodi Burns expected to join New Orleans Saints staff

Burns has also coached at Auburn, where he won a national title as a player

By John Brice
11 hours ago
Charlie Strong USF

Charlie Strong back in college football

The move is, ahem, a strong one for new head 'Cane Mario Cristobal.

By Zach Barnett
Feb 19, 2022