We spent last week celebrating Nick Saban's impending 15th season at Alabama by counting down his most impactful assistants, players, wins and quotes thus far.

Alabama and Saban themselves celebrated Monday by announcing a new contract extension.

"Terry and I are pleased and happy to sign another contract extension that will keep us in Tuscaloosa through the end of our career," Saban said. "Our family calls Tuscaloosa and the state of Alabama home, it's a place where our roots now run deep. This agreement gives us the chance to continue to impact the lives of the young men and their families who choose to play football and get an education at Alabama. We want to thank the Board of Trustees, Chancellor St. John, President Bell, Director of Athletics , our athletics administration, the football staff and the whole University community for their support."

The extension keeps him under contract through Feb. 28, 2029. He'll also receive raises from his current salary of $8.425 million with $800,000 retention bonuses due after the 2022, '23, '24 and '25 campaigns.

"Coach Saban is the best college football coach in the nation, and one of the greatest coaches of all time in any sport, and we are extremely fortunate that he has agreed to another contract extension at Alabama," said AD Greg Byrne. "From the success of his teams on the field, to the accolades off the field and the accomplishments in the classroom, we could not be prouder of this program and what Coach Saban has done to create a championship culture in all aspects. Not only has the impact been felt here at The University, but throughout the community and the state thanks to all he and Ms. Terry have done through the Nick's Kids Foundation and beyond. They are incredible people, and we are very thankful to have them around for many years to come."

Saban's ongoing run has been the most impressive in college football history, especially considering the centralized structure of the BCS and College Football Playoff eras. He stands at 170-23 with six national championships and seven SEC titles. Despite approaching his 70th birthday -- he'll turn 70 this Halloween -- the pace of Saban's crimson freight train has increased in recent years. The Crimson Tide have won five of the last SEC crowns, and his 2020 team was his most dominant yet -- ripping off 13 wins against Power 5 competition while truly being challenged once.

Saban's teams have been in national championship competition for 151 of 154 weeks, dating back to the beginning of the 2008 season, and his 127 wins over the past decade are the most by any team over any decade.

Nick Saban by the numbers:

6 national championships

7 SEC championships

13 national/SEC coach of the year awards

3 Heisman Trophy winners (Alabama had zero prior to his arrival)

57 consensus All-America selections

33 first-round draft picks

44 national award winners

58 5-star recruits signed

9 No. 1 recruiting classes signed

28 Sports Illustrated covers

38 College GameDay appearances (30 wins)

14 consecutive seasons with at least one AP No. 1 ranking (AP poll record)

213 consecutive weeks in AP Top 25 (second longest ever)

13 consecutive AP Top 10 finishes (second longest ever)

27 wins vs. AP Top 5 opponents (AP poll record)

.628 win percentage vs. AP Top 5 opponents (AP poll record)

98 consecutive wins vs. unranked opponents (FBS record)

80 consecutive games as a Vegas favorite, 2015-present (FBS record)

72 consecutive games as a Vegas favorite, 2009-15 (previous FBS record)

14 Crimson Tide assistants that became head coaches

23-0 lifetime record vs. former assistants

43-17 average margin of victory

36 full-time SEC head coaches hired since Saban returned to the conference

14-0 vs. Tennessee

9-5 vs. Auburn

6-1 vs. Georgia

7-1 vs. Florida

11-4 vs. LSU

8-1 vs. Texas A&M

8-1 vs. SEC East champion

"Coach Saban's impact on The University of Alabama is immeasurable," said University of Alabama President Stuart R. Bell. "What his teams have accomplished on the field is extraordinary. Moreover, he is dedicated to ensuring his student-athletes are successful beyond their sport with a stringent focus on their academics and personal development. We're thrilled to have Nick and Terry Saban, who are among UA's most distinguished ambassadors, leading by example and serving others in our community for many years to come."

The extension will keep Saban under contract through his 77th birthday. One would think that fact would make this the last extension of Saban's career, but we should know by now never to make such an assumption.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.