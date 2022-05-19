Skip to main content

Nick Saban: "A&M bought every player on their team."

There have been plenty of whispers about Texas A&M's record-breaking recruiting class. Nick Saban didn't whisper, he shouted.

Not only did Texas A&M win the recruiting national title in 2022, the Aggies' 30-man haul -- with eight 5-stars, four of them on the defensive line, and 19 4-stars -- set the record for the greatest recruiting class of all-time. For A&M's first recruiting natty to come immediately after the NIL rules went into effect and, well, the whispers started almost immediately.

On Wednesday, Nick Saban didn't whisper. He shouted.

Speaking at an event in Birmingham on Wednesday night, AL.com's Mike Rodak not only accused the Aggies of "buying" players, he accused them of buying "every player on their team."

“We were 2nd in recruiting last year. A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team. Made a deal for name, image and likeness. We didn’t buy one player. But I don’t know if we’re going to be able to sustain that in the future because more and more people are doing it,” Saban said.

Saban also said Alabama had 25 players collect around $3 million in NIL money and did it "the right way."

Here are the full comments, which get good around the 5-minute mark. Don't miss Saban's stray comment about Jackson State, led by GEICO pitchman colleague Deion Sanders. 

"The right way" here implies the money went to Crimson Tide players already on campus, in cash-for-services deals, whereas A&M's NIL deals were inducements in order to get them on campus.

Jimbo Fisher has responded strongly to accusations that A&M paid recruits to become Aggies. 

“There is no $30 million fund. There is no $5 million. There is no $10 million. This is garbage, OK? It pisses me off,” Fisher said in his signing day news conference. “It comes from a site called ‘Bro Bible’ by a guy named ‘SlicedBread’ and then everybody runs with it. So it’s written on the internet and it’s gospel. How irresponsible is that?”

This is not the first time Saban and Fisher have traded barbs. When Fisher guaranteed last May that Texas A&M would beat Alabama before Saban retired, Saban answered, "In golf?" A&M defeated the Crimson Tide in College Station last October. 

It's one thing for Fisher to tee off on Sliced Bread, an anonymous message boarder with no avenue to defend his words. Let's see what Jimbo has to when Nick Saban comes after him.

Tags
terms:
NILNick SabanJimbo Fisher

You May Like

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens watches during practice at the NFL football team's training camp facility, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) ORG XMIT: OHTD10

South Carolina adds former NFL head coach to off-field staff

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens will work off the field for Shane Beamer.

By Zach Barnett7 hours ago
Nike Footballs

NCAA eliminates 25-man signing limit for next two seasons

A 2011 rule inspired by Houston Nutt became obsolete with the advent of the Transfer Portal, and is now officially off the books for the next two years.

By Zach Barnett7 hours ago
Alabama Georgia

NCAA paves way for FBS conferences to eliminate divisions and still hold title games

With the move, the SEC and ACC could quickly eliminate their divisions, and more leagues could soon follow.

By Zach Barnett8 hours ago
Cartersville HS GA

High school team bringing QR codes to their jerseys

The trend of QR codes on jerseys is making an appearance at a Georgia high school.

By Doug Samuels10 hours ago
Utah Tech building

Dixie State has a new name, and now it has a new logo

When a university undertakes a total rebrand, the most important piece of real estate is the football helmet.

By Zach Barnett10 hours ago
Ryan Day

Ryan Day's contract extension and raise put him in the $9 million club

Day's new raise and extension put him among the highest compensated coaches in college football.

By Doug Samuels11 hours ago
ASun WAC

WAC, ASUN to continue alliance

The two FCS conferences joined together in 2021, and will continue that arrangement moving forward.

By Zach Barnett12 hours ago
College GameDay

Where will College GameDay visit each week of the 2022 season?

We know where GameDay will begin its 2022 travels, and we have a good idea where they'll end. We fill in all the blanks in between.

By Zach BarnettMay 17, 2022