Skip to main content

Nick Saban's cell phone rule

Nick Saban's has a rule for cell phones for his players during meetings that has gotten great results.

There's one question that every high school in the country has wrestled with over the last several years: What to do with cell phones of their students during the school day?

They're undoubtedly an integral part of life for everyone nowadays, but especially for teenagers, so asking kids to go without them for any period of time is a bridge a lot of schools don't want to head across. Still, some schools have found a way to successfully institute a no cell phones policy during the school day, while others let kids use them in between classes but not in classrooms.

For what it's worth, Nick Saban has found a successful method that works for him at Alabama.

The rule is simple. Player's can't bring their cell phone into a meeting. If they do, they lose it for a day.

Repeat offenders lose their phone for an entire week.

Saban went on to share that they don't have any issues with cell phones because of that approach.

Now, this doesn't mean that the typical high school kid will respond to that kind of rule in the same way a highly sought after Alabama football player with a vision of of playing in the NFL will, but a lot of industries love to take pieces of Saban's model (or The Process) at Alabama and incorporate it into what they do, so his approach with how to handle cell phones seemed like sharing.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Texas Oklahoma

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 6

The only website brave enough to pick the major college football games.

By Zach Barnett
Josh Conklin

Sources: Wofford making a head coaching change

Conklin will not return after four and a half seasons on the job, sources tell FootballScoop.

By John Brice
Brent Key

Brent Key: "Success is the enemy of success."

Fresh off Brent Key's first win as the interim head coach at Georgia Tech, he's issuing a warning of sorts for his team.

By Doug Samuels
Jimbo Nick

Podcast: Previewing the Week 6 college football schedule

What a season it's been that Jimbo v. Saban is an afterthought heading into the weekend.

By Zach Barnett
ncaa stock 3

NCAA adjusts spring transfer portal window

A common sense adjustment by the NCAA.

By Zach Barnett
Sam Houston State

Another conference's admission of officiating error brings more scrutiny on replay, referees

Bearkats rallied from two-score hole to win late against Lumberjacks

By John Brice
Kansas

Previewing the biggest games on the college football schedule: On the Line

Kansas moved from the back of the rafters to center stage in record time. How long can the Jayhawks stay in the spotlight?

By Zach Barnett
Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel shares memory of Robert Saleh being a "squatter" at NFL facility

McDaniel and Saleh first crossed paths with the Texans in 2007, when McDaniel describes Saleh as a "squatter" at the facility, where his drive helped him become a holdover on Gary Kubiak's staff.

By Doug Samuels