Nick Saban's cell phone rule

Nick Saban's has a rule for cell phones for his players during meetings that has gotten great results.

There's one question that every high school in the country has wrestled with over the last several years: What to do with cell phones of their students during the school day?

They're undoubtedly an integral part of life for everyone nowadays, but especially for teenagers, so asking kids to go without them for any period of time is a bridge a lot of schools don't want to head across. Still, some schools have found a way to successfully institute a no cell phones policy during the school day, while others let kids use them in between classes but not in classrooms.

For what it's worth, Nick Saban has found a successful method that works for him at Alabama.

The rule is simple. Player's can't bring their cell phone into a meeting. If they do, they lose it for a day.

Repeat offenders lose their phone for an entire week.

Saban went on to share that they don't have any issues with cell phones because of that approach.

Now, this doesn't mean that the typical high school kid will respond to that kind of rule in the same way a highly sought after Alabama football player with a vision of of playing in the NFL will, but a lot of industries love to take pieces of Saban's model (or The Process) at Alabama and incorporate it into what they do, so his approach with how to handle cell phones seemed like sharing.

