Norm Chow has landed a new head coaching opportunity

Norm Chow got his first head coaching opportunity at Hawaii at 65 years old, and now at 76 he's getting another shot.

Veteran college football coach Norm Chow has landed a new head coaching opportunity.

Early on in his coaching career Chow spent nearly 30 years on staff at BYU before going on to be the play caller at NC State, USC, UCLA, Utah and in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans.

At age 65, Chow got his first opportunity to be a head coach at Hawaii. He led the Rainbow Warriors program for four seasons, going 10-36 before being let go in early November of 2015.

This new opportunity takes him overseas to Europe.

Chow, who is 76, was recently announced as the new head coach of the Helvetic Guards of the ELF.

The league is going into its second year of existence, and is expanding from 12 teams to 16 teams and each team is allowed a total of four imports from the US, Mexico, Canada and Japan, and six European imports. The remaining 40 players on the roster have to be from the home country.

A number of his assistant coaches have been announced over the last few days and include some NFL coaching veterans like Don Clemons, who spent over two decades with the Detroit Lions under nine different head coaches. Clemons retired from coaching in the NFL in 2012 and had served as a consultant for the Guards program last year.

The remainder of his staff includes; veteran college and NFL offensive line coach Bob Palcic (OL), Darius Lewis (RBs), Mike Wilson (WRs), Otis Smith (DC / DBs), and Strength and Conditioning Hall of Famer Bert Hill (DL).

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

