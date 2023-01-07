In advance of CAA move, North Carolina A&T tabs CAA coordinator as head coach

William & Mary defensive coordinator Vincent Brown is the new head coach at North Carolina A&T.

The former New England Patriots linebacker spent the past five seasons as the assistant head coach, defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at William & Mary.

Brown helped the Tribe go 11-2 this fall, ranking near the top 30 in scoring defense, passing defense and pass efficiency defense. William & Mary's ranked sixth in takeaways and on third down, which helped the club win a share of the CAA title and reach the FCS playoffs.

North Carolina A&T joins the CAA next season.

"When going down the list of things we were looking for in a head coach as North Carolina A&T football enters the Colonial Athletic Association, Vincent Brown checked all the boxes. He will be an excellent fit for our university, our athletics department and the young men he leads. Coach Brown has a significant familiarity and understanding of what it takes to win in the Colonial. He has an extensive and proud history with HBCUs and played and coached on the NFL level," said AD Earl M. Hilton III

"North Carolina A&T football has always been about greatness and competing for championships. We expect that winning tradition will continue with Coach Brown's experience."

The Aggies went 7-4 in 2022, their final season in the Big South. North Carolina A&T fell to Gardner-Webb in the season finale, which cost the club the conference title and an FCS playoffs berth.

The school announced on Dec. 15 it would part ways with head coach Sam Washington.

A linebacker at Mississippi Valley State and for the New England Patriots from 1988-95, Brown worked under Mike London at Richmond, Virginia, Howard, and William & Mary.

"I am humbled and honored to be in this position to lead this program," said Brown. "Thank you to Chancellor (Harold L. Martin) and athletics director Hilton and all those involved in the search process for entrusting the future of these young men into our hands. Thank you to my lovely wife, Chandra and our children; this would not be possible without you. I love you. Thank you to the wonderful coaches that have impacted my life over the years, especially Al Groh, Bill Parcells and Mike London. Thank you for your guidance."

