North Carolina State is getting an All Access series

The ACC Network is set to follow Dave Doeren and his program around for a short series.

There is a lot of buzz around the NC State program for Dave Doeren and his crew heading into this fall.

Entering his tenth season, Doeren and the Wolf Pack are coming off a 9-3 season and return some key pieces like quarterback Devin Leary and 81% of their offensive production from 2021.

To capitalize on the good vibes around the program, the ACC Network announced earlier this week that the program is going to be featured in an All Access Series.

Three episodes following the Wolf Pack will air, starting August 14th.

The networks shared this trailer of what to expect yesterday.