North Dakota State begins 2022 where it left off, at No. 1.

If you're an FCS fan pining for someone other than North Dakota State to hoist the national championship trophy in January, you got a bad omen on Monday.

The Bison topped the STATS FCS Top 25 for the seventh time. In four of the previous six times NDSU began the year No. 1, they also finished No. 1. That does not include 2021, when defending champion Sam Houston started the year first but North Dakota State won the title anyway. The only full season in which North Dakota State started, but did not finish, at No. 1 was 2016, when the Bison were upset in the FCS semifinals by eventual champion James Madison.

Of course, considering NDSU has won nine of the last 11 crowns at the FCS level, perhaps the surprising stat here is that the Bison have only started seven of the past 12 seasons at No. 1. (Sam Houston is transitioning to FBS and, thus, ineligible for the 2022 FCS playoffs. They were not included in the preseason poll.)

South Dakota State begins the year at No. 2 after finishing 2021 at No. 4. Defending runner-up Montana State slipped to fourth to begin 2022, trailing rival Montana at No. 3.

The biggest risers heading into 2022 are Bobby Petrino's Missouri State squad, who jumps into No. 5 after finishing last season a modest 8-4, and Chattanooga, who did not qualify for the 2021 FCS playoffs at 6-5 but begins the fall ranked No. 12.

View the full poll here:

1. North Dakota State -- 1,348 total points (52 first-place votes)

2. South Dakota State -- 1,285 (2)

3. Montana -- 1,218

4. Montana State -- 1,203

5. Missouri State -- 1,066

6. Villanova -- 997

7. Sacramento State -- 991

8. Kennesaw State -- 959

9. Southern Illinois -- 915

10. Stephen F. Austin -- 813

11. East Tennessee State -- 750

12. Chattanooga -- 652

13. Eastern Washington -- 538

14. Incarnate Word -- 533

15. Jackson State -- 515

16. Holy Cross -- 503

17. Southeastern Louisiana -- 440

18. UT-Martin -- 404

19. Delaware -- 401

20. Weber State -- 391

21. Northern Iowa -- 289

22. Rhode Island -- 242

23. Mercer -- 215

24. Richmond -- 166

25. UC Davis -- 153