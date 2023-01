North Texas Staff Tracker (2022-23)

After going 44-44 over seven seasons, North Texas fired Scott Littrell in early December.

Eric Morris, who spent one season as the offensive coordinator at Washington State, was the choice to replace Littrell.

2023 HEAD COACH

Eric Morris

Washington State OC

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / WIDE RECEIVERS

JORDAN DAVIS

Washington State Offensive Analyst



QUARTERBACKS

SEAN BROPHY

Washington State Offensive Graduate Assistant



RUNNING BACKS

PATRICK COBBS

North Texas RBs



OFFENSIVE LINE

JON COOPER

Oklahoma Offensive Analyst



TIGHT ENDS / ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH

CHRIS GILBERT

Texas Director of HS Relations

2022 STAFF:

To be updated soon...

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

MATT CAPONI

Iowa State CBs



LINEBACKERS

COLBY KRATCH

Iowa State Assistant Director of Player Personnel



SAFETIES

CLAY JENNINGS

Texas State PGC / CBs



DEFENSIVE LINE

DEMERICK GARY

Arkansas Defensive GA

2022 STAFF:

To be updated soon...

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

DREW SVOBODA

Alabama Senior Special Assistant to the Head Coach

2022 STAFF:

To be updated soon...



SUPPORT STAFF:

Head S&C: Bryan Kegans

Operations: Ronald Surita

Director of Recruiting: Justin Owens

2022 SUPPORT STAFF:

To be updated soon...