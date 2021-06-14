Sources: Northern Illinois bringing back former standout player for tight ends position

Northern Illinois coach Thomas Hammock is tapping into the Huksies' program's success from the mid-2000s to find his next tight ends coach.

Jason Onyebuagu is going home.

In the process, Northern Illinois is getting one of its most accomplished players from the past 20 years back in its program.

Sources tell FootballScoop Monday that Onyebuagu is return to take over coaching the Huskies' tight ends for coach Thomas Hammock.

An Indianapolis native and former Indiana Mr. Football Lineman, Onyebuagu played in 51 games during his Northern Illinois career, going to three bowl games and earning back-to-back second-team All-Mid American Conference honors in 2007-08.

During his coaching career, Onyebuagu has served as co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at North Carolina Central, as well as this past season as Southeast Missouri State's offensive line coach.

Onyebuagu also served as the run game coordinator and offensive line coach at Arkansas Pine-Bluff during the 2019 campaign.

The Huskies are coming off an 0-6 campaign going into Hammock's second full season and third overall.

NIU opens its 2021 slate Sept. 4 at Georgia Tech.