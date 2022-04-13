Northern Illinois reportedly fills their receivers job with a hire from the ACC

Thomas Hammock has reportedly filled the receivers job on his staff with Jospeh Hawkins.

Thomas Hammock and Northern Illinois had one of the most impressive turnarounds in college football this past season.

Hammock led his alma mater to a 5-7 finish in his first year back in 2019, followed by a disappointing 0-6 2020 season. This past year Hammock and his staff put together a 9-5 season that culminated in a MAC Championship and trip to the Cure Bowl.

This off season, Hammock has had to fill a few open positions on his staff, and a report shared this morning is that the receivers job has now been filled.

Northern Illinois is reportedly hiring Duke offensive analyst Joseph Hawkins as their new receivers coach.

Pete Thamel tweeted the news this morning.

Before his position at Duke, Hawkins coached the wide receivers at Bryant (FCS - RI).

Hawkins previously held a graduate assistant role at FIU and coached the receivers and held various other titles at Warner (NAIA - FL) and Pace (D-II - NY).

