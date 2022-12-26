Skip to main content

Northern Michigan tabs Shane Richardson as new head coach

Shane Richardson spent the past eight seasons leading the UNC-Pembroke (D-II) football program.

Now he's heading back to his alma mater to take over at Northern Michigan (D-II).

Richardson was announced as the new leader of the program this morning.

Over the course of the last eight seasons, Richardson compiled a record of 37-48 at UNC-Pembroke with their best season coming in 2016, when they finished 10-2 and lost to North Alabama in the second round of the D-II Playoff.

Before taking over the head coaching role at UNC-Pembroke, Richardson spent seven seasons in the defensive coordinator role under Pete Shinnick.

Richardson, who played linebacker for NMU two decades ago, was a finalist for the Northern Michigan the last time it was open back in 2016 as well.

He takes over for Kyle Nystrom, who went 13-40 in five seasons.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

