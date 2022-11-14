Northwood begins search for new head coach

After 20 years as an assistant and 7 as head coach at Northwood (D-II - MI), Leonard Haynes resigns.

Leonard Haynes had been a longtime member of the Northwood (D-II - MI) staff before taking over as head coach seven seasons ago.

From 1995-2015, Haynes served as an assistant for the program in a variety of capacities, and prior to that he played defensive line for the Timberwolves.

Today, the school announced that Haynes has resigned.

"I want to thank Leonard Haynes for his dedication to Northwood," athletic director Jeff Curtis shared in the school's release. "He has played an important role in athletics throughout his time at the University, and I wish him nothing but success going forward."

Northwood starting the season 2-0, as they opened the year against NAIA competition in Kansas Wesleyan and Madonna (MI), but dropped their next eight games in a row before securing a victory in their season finale against Walsh (D-II - OH).

Haynes went 3-8 in his first season before marked improvement to 7-4 in year two. However, the next three years failed to capture that same magic, as they went 3-7 in 2018, 1-10 in 2019, and 1-9 in 2021.

A national search for Haynes' replacement is underway.