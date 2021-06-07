Mike Locksley says there's "nothing average" about Terps new $149 million facility

The efforts to remake historic Cole Field House into the football program's new facility over the last several years were finally realized last Friday as Maryland showed off new home of Terps football last Friday.

The new facility is named the Jones-Hill House, named after Billy Jones and Darryl Hill who were the first two black men to integrate football and basketball at the school.

The initial idea for the remake of Cole Field House into a football facility was floated in 2013, and by 2017 the school had the indoor practice fields done with the remaining work done over the course of the last few years.

"There ain't nothing average about this facility. ZERO," head coach Mike Locksley shares in the school's tweet unveiling the new facility.

The new space has led to significant improvements in the footprint dedicated to the weight room and dining hall (which effectively tripled in size from the old one).

The weight room is one of the largest in the Big Ten at 24,000 square feet and includes over 20 racks and 40-yards of turf for players to get speed and agility work in. The weight racks include facial recognition software that helps to record each player's workouts and progress.

Each player's locker is fully ventilated, fitted with a wireless phone charger, and comes complete with an oversized custom Terps chair that has the ability to recline with the bottom portion of the locker sliding out to serve as an ottoman.  

While barbershops have become a must-have in new facilities the past decade or so, Maryland's will be unique in that it can also double as a DJ station, and Terps players will also have access to a recording studio within the facility.

When it was constructed, there was clearly a keen eye put on the details, as Mike Locksley shared with reporters that refurbished wood from around the state of Maryland was throughout the facility and there were a lot of thought put into the small details like the iconic state flag having a place throughout the building as well.

The total price tag for the renovation? $149.3 million. That includes the 40,000 square feet the school has dedicated to the Center for Sports Medicine, Health and Human Performance, and orthopedic treatment center as well.

Take a look at the new facility below.

