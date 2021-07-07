Hogs for Hogs: Arkansas, Notre Dame O-lines snag NIL barbecue deals

A day after an Arkansas barbecue joint announced a burgeoning partnership with the offensive linemen at the University of Arkansas, Notre Dame's offensive linemen revealed on Twitter that the entire group – all 17 of them – likewise had partnered with a growing, semi-national food joint that recently opened a location 3.5 miles from Notre Dame Stadium.
Author:
Publish date:

The Fighting Irish's offensive linemen, including returning starters Josh Lugg and Jarrett Patterson, Tweeted Wednesday about the group's partnership with Mission BBQ, a Maryland-based chain that is military- and service-themed that opened its first location on 9-11-2011.

Welcome to the first full week of the new era of college athletics, the sweeping new Name, Image and Likeness phenomenon now legal per NCAA purview and open for business in states that either have passed specific legislation or have opted to allow schools to set policy.

“The OFFICIAL BBQ of the Offensive Line,” Irish right tackle Josh Lugg, a veteran of nearly 20 career games, posted.

Added Notre Dame assistant offensive line coach Trevor Mendelson, a young, up-and-coming coach hired away from Richmond by the Irish earlier this spring, “IF 1 of us eats, WE all eat – The strength of the unit is always greater than any individual. #NIL.”

Mission BBQ just opened its location near the Notre Dame campus earlier this spring, technically in the community's sister city of Mishawaka, Indiana, though less than four miles from Notre Dame Stadium's Frank Leahy Gate to Mission's front doors.

The chain has grown regionally from its Maryland roots and, per online data, has 99 locations spread across more than a dozen states.

Wright's Barbecue, based in Johnson, Arkansas, and also with a location in Bentonville, has partnered not only with the Razorbacks' offensive linemen but also some additional team members.

It's unclear whether the saucy new deals come with cold, hard cash in addition to the barbecue barter.

You May Like

Credit: Canadian Football League

CFL, XFL won't collaborate after all

It was never clear how the two leagues would work together and they never figured it out, either.

WAC

Jeff Hurd stepping down as WAC commissioner

Hurd has seen the WAC's ups and downs as part of the conference staff dating back to 1985.

Michigan State spring

Michigan State chief of staff resigns

Geoff Martzen is the second key off-the-field assistant to leave Mel Tucker's staff this summer.

Cameron Kinley

Navy cornerback Cameron Kinley allowed to pursue NFL career after all

The Navy team captain and class president will report for duty with the Tampa Bay Bucs later this month.

Stetson

Sources: SEC analyst to be FCS offensive coordinator

Ole Miss offensive analyst DP Eyman will be the next offensive coordinator at Stetson, sources tell FootballScoop.

East-West Shrine Bowl

East-West Shrine Bowl moving to Las Vegas, will compete directly with Senior Bowl

The nation's oldest college all-star game is moving venues and dates.

Miami

Miami booster offers NIL deal worth $6,000 apiece to entire Canes roster

The offer is the first from a startup organization aimed at recruiting businesses to do deals with Hurricane athletes.

testa

NCAA D2 program suddenly needs head coach

West Virginia Wesleyan is scheduled to open its 2021 season on Thursday, Sept. 2. The Bobcats announced Monday they immediately need to find a new head coach.