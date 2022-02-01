Skip to main content

Sources confirm Notre Dame hiring star assistant coach Deland McCullough

McCullough won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs, has been at Indiana

Notre Dame has its next running backs coach – and it’s a big-time hire.

Multiple sources confirmed to FootballScoop that Deland McCullough has agreed to terms to be the Irish’s new running backs coach.

Bruce Feldman first reported the news Monday night.

Notre Dame had hosted McCullough throughout the day Sunday on its campus and made the offer to McCullough Monday afternoon, after new Irish head coach Marcus Freeman and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees discussed the move, per sources with direct knowledge.


McCullough had most recently served as Indiana’s associate head coach and running backs coach.

A former Super Bowl-winning assistant coach with the Kansas City Chiefs, McCullough has carved an remarkable reputation as a strong leader, developer of talent and recruiter.

His sons also are collegiate football players or college-bound athletes.

The move leaves Notre Dame with two vacant positions on Freeman’s first staff.

The Irish still need a defensive coordinator, and they must replace John McNulty, the former tight ends coach who Monday agreed to become the offensive coordinator at Boston College. 

