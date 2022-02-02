Sources: Parker headed to Notre Dame

Another key hire is taking shape for Marcus Freeman's staff

Notre Dame is back to just one open spot on its assistant coaching staff: defensive coordinator.

The Fighting Irish are adding Gerad Parker, from West Virginia, to fill the tight end coach's role vacated by John McNulty.

Parker was on the Notre Dame campus Tuesday and met with Irish first-year head coach Marcus Freeman and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

The move is not yet official as Parker must be cleared through Notre Dame's human resources, but that's considered a mere formality.

Most recently at West Virginia, Parker also had been at Penn State.