Sources: Notre Dame recruiting assistant set to take over as Dartmouth personnel director

Landan Yount, who’s been a key assistant in Notre Dame’s recruiting efforts in an assistant role, is poised to take over his own personnel department.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Yount is poised to take over at Football Championship Subdivision program and Ivy League resident Dartmouth as the Big Green’s director of player personnel.

In so doing, Yount is set to continue the Notre Dame to Dartmouth pipeline, as he’s in line to replace Coady Keller – another former Fighting Irish recruiting assistant who’s just taken over the FBS Miami (Ohio) director of player personnel role.

As Notre Dame transitioned late last year from Brian Kelly into an energetic new era under first-year coach Marcus Freeman, Yount and others in the Irish’s personnel and recruiting departments played key roles in helping Notre Dame almost retain intact a consensus top-10 recruiting class that 247Sports tabbed as college’s football No. 7 overall group of signees in 2022.

Led by the tireless efforts of Chad Bowden, Dave Peloquin, Bill Rees and other key figures such as Yount, Notre Dame faced Kelly’s abrupt departure in the opening two weeks of December, days before the early signing period, and yet nonetheless added a key offensive lineman in coveted Wisconsin prospect Billy Schrauth. He’s already enrolled at Notre Dame and finishing up spring camp with the Irish in Saturday’s Blue-Gold Game despite an earlier foot injury, one of the dozen midyear-enrollees the Irish recruiting staff helped to keep in the fold for the program.

Keller helped Dartmouth post a 9-1 ledger in 2021, a mark that tied high-powered Princeton for the top of the Ivy League standings.

The Big Green are set to open their 2022 campaign Sept. 17 at home against Valparaiso.