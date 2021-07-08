Sources: Notre Dame lures Vols' staffer, former Illini running back to offensive staff

Notre Dame is a program coming off two College Football Playoffs berths in four seasons, pouring fresh resources into its football recruiting and analytical departments - and plucking a key young hire from a troubled Southeastern Conference program in the process.
Author:
Publish date:

Notre Dame is bolstering its recruiting department, augmenting its offensive staff – and striking a blow to the University of Tennessee's staff all in the process.

Multiple sources on Wednesday told FootballScoop that the Fighting Irish are adding Dre Brown, a former University of Illinois running back and most recently the Volunteers' Director of Recruiting, in an offensive analyst/recruiting-centric role within the Notre Dame football program.

It's part of an overall offseason enhancement for the Fighting Irish's recruiting and analytical efforts under veteran coach Brian Kelly, who's twice in the past four seasons guided Notre Dame into the College Football Playoffs and also lured the unquestioned top defensive coordinator de facto free agent – Marcus Freeman – to the Fighting Irish program earlier this year.

Notre Dame previously, upon adding Freeman to replace Clark Lea after Lea was named Vanderbilt's head coach, also fortified its recruiting operations with the addition of Chad Bowden. Bowden had been a key cog in the recruiting operations of the Cincinnati Bearcats before he transitioned to the Fighting Irish alongside Freeman.

Brown, a former offensive team MVP at Illinois who rushed for nearly 600 yards and five touchdowns during his senior season with the Illini, had a previous relationship with current Vols' offensive coordinator Alex Golesh that factored heavily into Brown's addition to Josh Heupel's first Tennessee staff. Brown had joined the staff on Rocky Top earlier this spring.

However, Notre Dame – with Kelly bearing down on Knute Rockne's all-time wins record at the renowned program and perennially in the national scope – potentially affords Brown an accelerated path along his coaching career; Brown is transitioning into coaching after briefly working in private business upon his graduation from Illinois.

You May Like

Notre Dame

Hogs for Hogs: Arkansas, Notre Dame O-lines snag NIL barbecue deals

A day after an Arkansas barbecue joint announced a burgeoning partnership with the offensive linemen at the University of Arkansas, Notre Dame's offensive linemen revealed on Twitter that the entire group – all 17 of them – likewise had partnered with a growing, semi-national food joint that recently opened a location 3.5 miles from Notre Dame Stadium.

Credit: Canadian Football League

CFL, XFL won't collaborate after all

It was never clear how the two leagues would work together and they never figured it out, either.

WAC

Jeff Hurd stepping down as WAC commissioner

Hurd has seen the WAC's ups and downs as part of the conference staff dating back to 1985.

Michigan State spring

Michigan State chief of staff resigns

Geoff Martzen is the second key off-the-field assistant to leave Mel Tucker's staff this summer.

Cameron Kinley

Navy cornerback Cameron Kinley allowed to pursue NFL career after all

The Navy team captain and class president will report for duty with the Tampa Bay Bucs later this month.

Stetson

Sources: SEC analyst to be FCS offensive coordinator

Ole Miss offensive analyst DP Eyman will be the next offensive coordinator at Stetson, sources tell FootballScoop.

East-West Shrine Bowl

East-West Shrine Bowl moving to Las Vegas, will compete directly with Senior Bowl

The nation's oldest college all-star game is moving venues and dates.

Miami

Miami booster offers NIL deal worth $6,000 apiece to entire Canes roster

The offer is the first from a startup organization aimed at recruiting businesses to do deals with Hurricane athletes.