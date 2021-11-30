Notre Dame Staff Tracker (2021-22)
Brian Kelly shocked college football with the decision to head to LSU on the night of November 9th.
He leaves South Bend as the winningest coach in Notre Dame's rich history after winning over 100 games with the Irish (counting vacated wins from the 2012 and 2013 seasons).
Here, on the Notre Dame Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.
2022 HEAD COACH
TBD
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
QUARTERBACKS
TBA
RUNNING BACKS
TBA
RECEIVERS
TBA
OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Tommy Rees (OC / QBs)
Lance Taylor (RBs / Run Game Coordinator)
Del Alexander (WRs)
John McNulty (TEs)
Jeff Quinn (OL)
Graduate Assistant: Trevor Mendelson, Gus Ragland
Offensive Analysts: John Aylward, Dre Brown, Dean Petzing
Senior Analyst: Chad Bowden
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
LINEBACKERS
TBA
DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA
DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Marcus Freeman (DC / LBs)
Mike Elston (DL / Recruiting Coordinator / Run Game Coordinator
Mike Mickens (CBs)
Chris O'Leary (DBs / Safeties)
Graduate Assistants: Mike McCray, Michael Moon
Defensive Analysts: Kerry Cooks
Senior Defensive Analyst: Chad Bowen
SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA
2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR / ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH:
Brian Polian
Special Teams Analyst: Todd Leitschuh
SUPPORT STAFF
Director of Player Personnel:
Recruiting:
Strength and Conditioning:
2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Director of Football Performance: Matt Balis
Director of Football Strength and Conditioning: Jacob Flint
Director of Player Personnel: David Peloquin
Director of Recruiting: Aaryn Kearney
Coordinator of On-Campus Recruiting: Mackenzie Zanow
Director of Scouting: Bill Rees
Director of Player Development: Hunter Bivin
Associate AD - Football: Ron Powlus
Director of Football Operations: Olivia Mitchell
Director of Football Administration: Beth Rex
Director of Football Technology: Tim Collins
