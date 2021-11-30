Notre Dame Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new Notre Dame staff is coming together via this page.

Brian Kelly shocked college football with the decision to head to LSU on the night of November 9th.

He leaves South Bend as the winningest coach in Notre Dame's rich history after winning over 100 games with the Irish (counting vacated wins from the 2012 and 2013 seasons).

Here, on the Notre Dame Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.

2022 HEAD COACH

TBD

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA

QUARTERBACKS

TBA

RUNNING BACKS

TBA

RECEIVERS

TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:

Tommy Rees (OC / QBs)

Lance Taylor (RBs / Run Game Coordinator)

Del Alexander (WRs)

John McNulty (TEs)

Jeff Quinn (OL)

Graduate Assistant: Trevor Mendelson, Gus Ragland

Offensive Analysts: John Aylward, Dre Brown, Dean Petzing

Senior Analyst: Chad Bowden

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA

LINEBACKERS

TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS

TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:

Marcus Freeman (DC / LBs)

Mike Elston (DL / Recruiting Coordinator / Run Game Coordinator

Mike Mickens (CBs)

Chris O'Leary (DBs / Safeties)

Graduate Assistants: Mike McCray, Michael Moon

Defensive Analysts: Kerry Cooks

Senior Defensive Analyst: Chad Bowen

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

TBA

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR / ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH:

Brian Polian

Special Teams Analyst: Todd Leitschuh

SUPPORT STAFF



Director of Player Personnel:

Recruiting:

Strength and Conditioning:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:

Director of Football Performance: Matt Balis

Director of Football Strength and Conditioning: Jacob Flint

Director of Player Personnel: David Peloquin

Director of Recruiting: Aaryn Kearney

Coordinator of On-Campus Recruiting: Mackenzie Zanow

Director of Scouting: Bill Rees

Director of Player Development: Hunter Bivin

Associate AD - Football: Ron Powlus

Director of Football Operations: Olivia Mitchell

Director of Football Administration: Beth Rex

Director of Football Technology: Tim Collins



