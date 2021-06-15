The Notre Dame staff is using Twitter in a really effective way

In 30 seconds or less, Notre Dame manages to appeal to high school coaches and recruits while also maintaining bonds with current or former players.

If you were on Twitter back in, say, 2012 or so, you were probably greeted each day by a theme. If it wasn't #MotivationMonday, it was #TransformationTuesday. #ThrowbackThursday rolled into #FollowFriday.

You don't see those as much anymore -- or, at least I don't; make Twitter yours -- but that doesn't mean the idea is no longer useful. The Notre Dame staff reminds us each Tuesday.

The Irish staff did not invent the idea of #TechniqueTuesday, nor are they its only practitioners. But, at least among CFB Twitter, no one gets more out of their Twitter Tuesdays than Notre Dame.

As you'll see below, defensive line coach Mike Elston, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and associate head coach/special teams coordinator Brian Polian use their Tuesdays to conduct micro-clinics.

Think of what Notre Dame is able to accomplish in 30 seconds or less:

1. Introduce a drill and explain why it's part of the regimen.

2. Demonstrate how that drill applies to game day.

3. In using practice and game clips, Notre Dame coaches are either publicly praising a current player (always a good thing) or subtly reminding their audience, "This player accepted our coaching and now he's in the NFL."

4. Polian's clips are doubly valuable as reinforcements of Notre Dame's culture -- two of his clips show current NFL defenders making plays on special teams.

5. For recruits and their families, it's a brief introduction into a Notre Dame practice, thereby helping recruiting.

6. For high school coaches, Notre Dame offers free content they can use for their own practices -- also helping recruiting.

7. It's a relevant way to push the Notre Dame brand when it might not otherwise be out there. It's not a random summer Tuesday, it's a Technique Tuesday.

It's brief, effective communication that enriches the life (or at least the scroll) of the audience, on their own time. Just like Twitter itself.