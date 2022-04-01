Skip to main content

Vanderbilt linebacker launches GoFundMe to help Commodores coach Greer Martini's girlfriend after horrific automobile accident

Anfernee Orji and Dillon Gibbons are trying to raise $100k to assist Laura Fisher

It’s still the earliest stages of the all-new era of Name, Image & Likeness opportunities for college athletes – who since last summer have finally been able to monetarily capitalize on their personal brands.

With that backdrop in mind, after it’s widely believed recent University of Tennessee commitment and five-star quarterback prospect Nico Iamaleava has inked a $7-8 million deal via Knoxville-based Spyre Sports Group, the work of Vanderbilt linebacker Anfernee Orji to help a member of the Commodores’ football family profoundly resonates.

Orji has teamed with the Big Man Big Heart organization to launch a GoFundMe for Laura Fisher, the significant other of Vanderbilt coach Greer Martini – a former Notre Dame standout linebacker, who was significantly injured Jan. 31, 2022, in an automobile accident.

Fisher was working in a streetside tent in Nashville, helping to sign up new members for the start-up gym for which she worked when the accident occurred, as a collision between two vehicles caused one of the automobiles to strike Fisher and the impact heaved her into the air.

Orji utilized the Big Man Big Heart foundation that was initiated by Dillon Gibbons, a former Notre Dame offensive lineman who, like Martini graduated from the school’s prestigious Mendoza School of Business, and has since opted to complete his playing career at Florida State.

The duo set a goal to raise $100,000 for the medical expenses for Fisher and Martini, and they’re nearly halfway to that goal.

For more information, or to donate, please visit the link to their GoFundMe page

