Ohio department of education finds Bishop Sycamore was not a real school

Governor Mike DeWine has directed the state's attorney general to investigate whether any criminal or civil crimes were committed in pulling off the greatest fraud in high school football history.

Three months later, the Ohio department of education proved what we all knew to be true at the time.

Bishop Sycamore went the wrong kind of viral back in August when the "online only prep school" played IMG Academy on ESPN, thereby inviting a national audience to ask themselves, "Wait, what?"

The story quickly became a sensation, a team operating within the shadows of non-scholastic high school football now squarely in the national spotlight -- as if Manti Te'o's girlfriend became a school Bishop Sycamore unsurprisingly wilted under the glare, with head coach Tyren Jackson eventually admitting, "We are not a school. That’s not what Bishop Sycamore is, and I think that’s what the biggest misconception about us was, and that was our fault. Because that was a mistake on paperwork."

The rest of the country moved on, but the Ohio department of education did not.

Bishop Sycamore claimed Columbus as its home, and so Ohio governor Mike DeWine could not let such an obvious rat continue stinking up his state's capital.

On Friday, Dr. Stephanie Siddens presented her department's findings to Gov. DeWine.

“This report confirms numerous disturbing allegations regarding Bishop Sycamore. There is no evidence that the ‘school’ enrolled students this year, had a physical location for classes to meet, employed teachers, nor offered any academic program meeting minimum standards," the governor said.

In short, it was a giant scam that defrauded a number of people -- players, parents, vendors, opponents -- along the way.

“I am today asking Attorney General Yost and other offices with jurisdiction to determine whether the alleged deception by Bishop Sycamore violated any civil or criminal laws. I intend to work with the Department of Education and legislative leaders to implement the recommendations contained in this thorough report," DeWine said.

The most disturbing aspect of the Bishop Sycamore? Had they not been dumb enough to play on ESPN, the scam would likely still be ongoing today.