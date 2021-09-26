Ohio State senior LB quits mid-game, tweets "good luck" to teammates

K'Vaughn Pope had appeared in 34 games as an Ohio State Buckeye, but he appeared to play his last snaps Saturday night against Akron.

Recently, a high school player quit on his team – and coach Kurt Hines shared his reaction to the development on Twitter.

Saturday night, amidst a trying early start to the season for Ohio State, the Buckeyes seemingly had a player quit – mid-game.

In dramatic fashion.

As the Buckeyes, who lost at home two weeks ago to Oregon and have struggled mightily on defense, with coach Ryan Day having stripped defensive play-calling duties from coordinator Kerry Coombs, built a commanding halftime lead against visiting little brother Akron, K'Vaughn Pope constructed an apparent end to his OSU career.

Pope, per Austin Ward, was waved off the field and told to remain on the Buckeyes' sideline during a second-quarter sequence.

Pope took exception. IN a big way. Per numerous reports, Pope tosses his playing gloves into the stands and then immediately began disrobing from his Buckeyes' jersey.

Soon, Pope was being escorted into the OSU locker room – after he initially had begun to walk that way on his own – and then fired off some emotional tweets once he recovered his phone.

“F*** ohio state” read one Pope Tweet at 8:18 p.m.; two minutes prior to that message, Pope Tweeted, “good lucc to my teammates 100.”

It's a jarring development for the Buckeyes' program and the senior linebacker from Dinwiddie, Virginia, who had made 34 career appearances that included this game against Akron.

Day most certainly will address the incident post-game, and FootballScoop will update the story at that time.