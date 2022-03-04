Sources: John Peterson reuniting with fellow Ohio State alum Luke Fickell on Cincinnati staff

John Peterson, who starred at Ohio State University before his graduation from the Buckeyes program in 1991, is reuniting with another former Buckeyes star.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Peterson is heading to the University of Cincinnati to rejoin the staff of Luke Fickell. Per sources, Peterson is stepping into a senior, off-the-field role for the Bearcats program, which has soared to unprecedented heights under Fickell and finished 12-1 last season with the first-ever Group of 5 College Football Playoff appearance.

In Peterson, the Bearcats get an extremely veteran coach who has worked intimately with offensive line and tight end position groups through the years. Both Fickell and Peterson were together at Ohio State on the coaching staff from 2004-11, and both are from the Jim Tressel coaching tree.

While Peterson and the Buckeyes enjoyed immense success during that stretch, arguably some of his finest work came a few years later as the offensive line coach at the University of Pittsburgh. Twice in three years his Panthers’ lines were finalists for the prestigious Joe Moore Award, given annually to college football’s team-best offensive line.

Most recently, Peterson was on staff at Youngstown State, where he worked with the offensive line and tight ends.