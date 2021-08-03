Ohio State becomes latest school to launch group licensing program

Buckeye athletes will receive a cut of jersey sales, among other opportunities
Ohio State on Tuesday became the latest school to launch a group licensing program for its own student-athletes. The Buckeyes will work with The Brandr Group, the same firm that North Carolina to launch its own program, the first of its kind in college athletics. 

Just like at UNC, TBG will work with Ohio State's licensees to cut deals with athletes across all 36 Buckeye teams. 

"This first Ohio State group licensing program will begin by offering jerseys and then grow to include merchandise such as video games, apparel, trading cards and bobble heads," the announcement reads.

The Brandr Group will not broker deals for individual or groups of Buckeye athletes, it is simply working as a conduit for such deals to be done. 

“This is a unique opportunity for our student-athletes,” OSU senior associate AD Carey Hoyt said. “We are passionate about educating and providing opportunities for student-athletes to take advantage of their Name, Image and Likeness, and co-branding them with Ohio State’s official trademarks and logos is going to be an exciting new way for them to monetize on their NIL.”

In the long term, this means Ohio State will likely appear, with its actual roster, in the coming EA Sports video game. In the meantime, a fan can stroll into Ohio Stadium this fall with an Ewers No. 3 jersey and Quinn will get a cut of the check. 

