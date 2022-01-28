Sources: Ohio State, Knowles adding former Duke assistant to Buckeyes' defensive staff

Sam McGrath, a college coaching veteran who spent the past seven seasons on David Cutcliffe’s Duke University staff, is headed to Ohio State.

Sources tell FootballScoop that McGrath, with a lengthy background on the defensive side of the ball, will join Buckeyes defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ staff in Columbus, Ohio, in an off-the-field, senior analyst role.

McGrath and Knowles previously worked together multiple seasons at Duke.

Most recently, McGrath was the Blue Devils’ linebackers coach. He also had multiple years on the Duke staff as a defensive graduate assistant and defensive quality control coach for the Blue Devils.

A Brown graduate, McGrath is married to former Duke star swimmer Abby Johnston, who earned a Silver medal in the 2021 Summer Olympics.

McGrath is the second former Duke staffer to reunite with Knowles at Ohio State; the Buckeyes also recently added Matt Guerrieri as well into an off-the-field role.