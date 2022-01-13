Skip to main content

Sources confirm Ohio State adding Cincinnati assistant coach, eyeing longtime NFL staffer

Ryan Day's overhaul of the Buckeyes' secondary almost complete

Ryan Day is continuing his secondary overhaul at Ohio State, with a new hire for safeties, sources confirm to FootballScoop, and another expected move that also signals Kerry Coombs is likely to move on from the Buckeyes’ program.

Multiple sources confirm to FootballScoop that Perry Eliano is going to work with the Buckeyes’ secondary, and Tim Walton, a former Ohio State standout-player who spent more than a decade coaching in NFL defensive backfields, could be added before week’s end. The news was first reported by Austin Ward. 

The impending additions for the Buckeyes fill roles vacated when Matt Barnes left for the defensive coordinator role at Memphis while Coombs’ contract expires at month’s end.

Per sources, Coombs has heard from multiple NFL teams – including the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans.

Eliano helped the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff this past season, as Cincinnati went undefeated with a road-win at Notre Dame. The Bearcats’ star-studded secondary included Coby Bryant, the Thorpe Award winner, and Ahmad Gardner. 

Walton is a former Buckeyes star from Georgia who spent the past season on Urban Meyer's ill-fated Jacksonville Jaguars staff. 

