Sources: Ryan Day, Ohio State poised to add two more defensive staffers in off-field roles

Ryan Day, Ohio State poised to add two more defensive staffers in off-field roles

Both coaches served as defensive graduate assistants for Oklahoma State

Ryan Day's dramatic offseason overhaul of his Ohio State defense continues to take shape.

After last month nabbing well-regarded defensive play-caller Jim Knowles away from Oklahoma State as first reported by FootballScoop, and further rebuilding the back-end of the defense with impending additions of Perry Eliano and Tim Walton, the Buckeyes are poised to bring in two more young coaches with Oklahoma State ties, sources tell FootballScoop.

Michael Hunter, who played collegiately at both Indiana and Oklahoma State and served in key roles for both programs, will join the Buckeyes' defensive staff in an off-the-field role, sources confirmed to FootballScoop.

Additionally, Koy McFarland also is expected to join the OSU staff in an unspecified off-the-field role.

McFarland, son of longtime college assistant coach and brief Stephen F. Austin head coach Robert McFarland, played at Arkansas-Monticello before he joined the Cowboys' staff as a graduate assistant.

After Knowles' departure to the Buckeyes prior to Oklahoma State's Fiesta Bowl appearance, McFarland fully took over linebacker coaching duties for the Cowboys -- earning praise in the process from Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy.

As Knowles, Eliano, Walton, Hunter and McFarland all prepare to settle into new roles in Columbus, Ohio, the Buckeyes continue to dramatically reshape their defensive staff from this past season's Rose Bowl champions squad. Gone are Matt Barnes, who left to become defensive coordinator at Memphis, as well as Kerry Coombs on an expiring contract and most recently, Al Washington, who was dismissed from Day's staff Thursday, per multiple sources.

Veteran defensive line coach Larry Johnson, in fact, is expected to be the lone holdover on the Ohio State defensive staff. 

