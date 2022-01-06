Sources: Ohio State, Greg Studrawa part ways

Greg Studrawa, a college coaching veteran with deep roots in his native state of Ohio, is no longer with the Ohio State University football program, sources tell FootballScoop.

The Buckeyes’ offensive line coach the past six seasons, with a long run prior to that with Les Miles at LSU and a brief stop at Maryland in between, Studrawa had coached a Buckeyes’ line that produced several All-Big Ten selections and multiple NFL Draft picks.

Studrawa had been hired to Columbus by Urban Meyer and then maintained his role in the program when the Buckeyes transitioned from Meyer to Ryan Day after the 2018 season.

The 57-year-old Studrawa grew up in Fostoria, Ohio, and played collegiately at Bowling Green. Additionally, Studrawa had a six-year run as an assistant coach at his alma mater and had earlier started his career with graduate assistant posts at both the University of Cincinnati and Ohio State.

The Buckeyes capped their 2021 season in a thrilling, 48-45 win last Saturday against Pac-12 champion Utah in the Rose Bowl.

They missed the College Football Playoffs for the first time after two consecutive appearances in the CFP, including last season’s runner-up finish to Alabama. OSU dropped an early-season home game to Oregon and then lost for the first time in a decade to Michigan to close the regular season.

Studrawa helped LSU to a national championship in 2007, his first season there on staff with Miles.

Per sources, the Buckeyes’ search to replace Studrawa is expected to focus on a former Day disciple: current UCLA offensive coordinator and line coach, Justin Frye. A Midwest native who starred at Indiana University, Frye previously has worked with Day at both Temple University and Boston College.