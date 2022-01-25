Skip to main content

Kasey Dunn reportedly comes to rescue after car accident impacts two standout athletes

Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn reportedly sprung into action at the scene of an accident involving two standout Oklahoma State athletes.

Late in the evening on Monday, Oklahoma State wrestler AJ Ferrari was involved in a car accident after reports share he was trying to pass some cars and his vehicle collided head on with another vehicle.

Ferrari is currently the top ranked wrestler in the country in his 197-pound weight class and he was accompanied in his car by three-time All-American cross country runner Isai Rodriguez.

Pokes Report shares that Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn just happened to arrive at the scene of the accident just after it happened and Dunn was able to pull Ferrari out of the vehicle, which was on fire. The passenger, Rodriguez, was reportedly able to get out on her own and suffered only a facial injury.

Thankfully, in the update Oklahoma State put out in the early morning hours, both are recovering well and there were no fatalities or serious injuries to anyone else involved in the accident.

"Ferrari was transported via helicopter to an Oklahoma City hospital, where he is responsive," the release shares. "Ferrari's injuries are not life-threatening. Rodriguez is also being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening."

Coach Dunn's bravery and willingness to spring into action should be commended and we tip our cap to him.

Please join us in praying that Ferrari and Rodriguez are able to make a full recovery and return to their respective sports soon.


