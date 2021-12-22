Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Sources: Jerry Kill, New Mexico State adding former Oklahoma standout to staff

Kill is set to fill a key defensive assistant position with the impending move
New Mexico State coach Jerry Kill, hired from TCU in late November to take over the flagging Aggies program, is poised to make another key hire for his defensive staff.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Chuka Ndulue, a former University of Oklahoma standout-player and most recently the defensive line coach at Football Bowls Subdivision Southern Illinois University, is set to join Kill’s inaugural NMSU staff as the Aggies' defensive line coach.

A three-year starter and former team captain for the Sooners under Bob Stoops, Ndulue had a brief NFL career with the Denver Broncos before he transitioned into the coaching ranks.

After a season as a volunteer defensive assistant coach at Oklahoma, Ndulue spent a year as a graduate assistant on Scott Frost’s Nebraska and then shifted to a full-time post on Nick Hill’s SIU staff.

The Salukis capped a strong 2021 season with a trip to the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, where they upset South Dakota in the first round before a second-round loss at powerhouse North Dakota State ended their season. 

Kill is a former SIU head coach who also had stops atop the programs at Northern Illinois and Minnesota, stepping away from the game for a period due to health issues and then working his way back in the past few years. Most recently Kill was an analyst on Gary Patterson's TCU staff, with Kill filling the role of interim coach after Patterson's dismissal in late October. 

